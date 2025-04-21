Sam’s Club Customer Wasn’t Happy About The Filet Mignon Steaks She Bought, – ‘They’re literally just mush.’

News flash: Sam’s Club sells filet mignon steaks!

I did not know that!

But I do now after I watched this video…

A woman named Cassy posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she wasn’t exactly thrilled with the meat she bought at Sam’s Club.

Cassy said about the filet mignon, “They’re literally just mush.”

She broke some of it apart with her fingers, and let’s just say that it doesn’t look too good…

She added, “It’s like paste.”

Cassy called out Sam’s Club in the video’s caption and said,, “This is the first time I’ve bought meat from your corporation and the last.”

Here’s the video.

This is how TikTokkers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

That definitely did NOT look appetizing.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.