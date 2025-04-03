Selfish Friend Took Her Friend’s Time For Granted, So The Friend Put Their Foot Down And Stopped Agreeing To Help

Respecting someone’s time is a basic courtesy, but not everyone values being dependable.

One person generously offered to help their friend move, but after the friend flaked for the third time in a row, they decided they were done waiting around for someone who couldn’t follow through.

AITAH for refusing to help my friend after she canceled on me for the third time with absolutely no regard for my time? So, I have this friend, Rachel, who I’ve known for a few years. We’ve always gotten along, but lately, I’m getting fed up with her constant disrespect for my time.

They recently volunteered to help Rachel out with a big favor.

A few weeks ago, Rachel asked me to help her move some furniture. I know it’s a big job, but I agreed because I thought it’d be a good way to help a friend out. She told me to let her know when I could come, and I gave her my whole afternoon to get things done. She said everything was set, and I was good to go.

But soon Rachel flaked.

But, 2 hours before I’m supposed to show up, I get a text saying she might need to cancel because “something came up.” I waited around, then 30 minutes later, she texts again saying, “I’m gonna have to reschedule.” No explanation, just a weak apology. Just like that, my entire afternoon wasted.

They tried to give Rachel the benefit of the doubt, but the flaky behavior started looking like a pattern.

Okay, fine, it happens, right? But then, two weeks later, the exact same thing happens again. She asks for help moving again, I agree, and once again, she cancels last minute with a weak excuse. No, “Hey, sorry,” no, “I appreciate you helping,” just “I can’t today.” Not even a good reason. Nothing.

Then she had the audacity to ask again, but this time, they were fed up.

And then, yesterday — yep, you guessed it — she asks for my help again. I was so done at this point, I told her I wouldn’t be helping her anymore.

Rachel then turns it back on their friend.

And of course, she gets mad at me and says I’m being “overdramatic” and I should be more understanding because she’s “busy.” Busy? I’m not a doormat, and I’m not just going to drop everything for someone who doesn’t even have the decency to respect my time. I even told her straight up that she clearly doesn’t value my help, so I’m out.

Now she’s playing the victim.

Now she’s all hurt and acting like I’m the unreasonable one, like I’m the one being selfish. It’s three times in a month, and she’s still acting like I’m being petty. I’ve had enough of this “I’m too busy to keep my word” routine. So, AITAH for putting my foot down and saying no more?

They weren’t asking for much — just at least a sufficient heads up.

