She Asked The Internet For Their “Craziest FBI Girlfriend” Stories, And The Responses Did Not Disappoint

Have you ever been cheated on?

Feels like somebody reached into your chest and pulled your heart out.

It’s not great.

Which is why some people just HAVE to know, and employ crazy tactics to find out.

Lots of stories were stirred up after this video from TikTok user @avery.anna.music:

In the video, she’s lip-syncing to her song “Mr. Predictable,” with a caption on screen that reads:

“I’m bored, what’s the craziest FBI girlfriend thing you’ve done?”

“Not talking about checking his location, I mean bat **** crazy.”

You could go right to the scene of the crime.

Or just go full cyber-spy mode.

How you do the reveal is up to you, of course.

You could just cooperate with the law.

And if it turns out you were wrong, a plan B is important.

To be clear, cheating men have no excuse.

But if you find yourself literally setting up spy operations, it’s probably time to just move on.

