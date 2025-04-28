She Cut Off Her Best Friend After She Leaked Private Engagement Plans, But Some Mutual Friends Said She Was Overreacting

Betrayal can cut deeper than most people realize.

What would you do if the person you trusted most took your private news and made it public for attention?

Would you confront them and hope for an apology?

Or would you walk away from the friendship entirely?

In the following story, one woman weighs these same options with her best friend.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for cutting off my best friend after she leaked my private information and lied? I (32F) have known my best friend (32F) for almost 20 years. We’ve been through everything together—high school and college, family stuff, relationship issues, and we’ve always had each other’s backs. Our relationship was one of the strongest friendships I’ve ever had, and I trusted her with pretty much everything. A few weeks ago, I found out something that completely shattered my trust in her. I had been planning a big trip for my birthday to the Bahamas, and I invited her along because I really wanted to spend the time with my close friends and boyfriend (34M). It was supposed to be an intimate getaway to a place I’ve always wanted to visit, and I even told her about something not even my parents knew, my boyfriend and I would announce our engagement to both of our closest friends.

It didn’t take long for her friend to start talking.

The problem? After I told her everything, date, plans, hotel, surprises, EVERYTHING, I started hearing rumors. Apparently, she had been telling other people—mutual friends and even strangers—details about my birthday plans before I had the chance to share them. I found out that she had leaked the engagement to a few people, including my boyfriend’s best friend (33M), who had been going through a tough breakup, and even spread the news to other people on social media, acting like she was the one who knew all the “secrets.” When I confronted her about it, she acted completely shocked and denied everything (keep in mind I had evidence, screenshots, messages), and she said I was “overreacting” and that I was “just being paranoid.”

Now, the friend is trying to act like she did nothing wrong.

She even claimed that I was being “dramatic” and that I should be “grateful” that she was excited for me. But the thing is, I specifically told her that I wanted to keep it a surprise, and she ruined it. It wasn’t just the engagement. It was the fact that she couldn’t respect something so important to me. I tried to give her the benefit of the doubt, but then I realized she had been doing this with other things too. She’d been talking about private conversations we’d had and telling people personal stuff that I never wanted to get out. It made me feel like everything I shared with her was now public information, and I couldn’t trust her anymore. So, I made the decision to cut her off completely. I blocked her on everything and told her I didn’t want to be friends anymore.

People are divided on how she should handle the situation.

She tried to contact me multiple times, but I refused to respond. She’s been telling everyone that I’m “overreacting” and “ruining our friendship over something so trivial,” and now all our mutual friends are in the middle of it, telling me I should just forgive her. My boyfriend agrees that she crossed a line, but my phone has been getting texts and calls from nearly everyone I know. I’m getting overwhelmed and don’t know what to do. Now, I’m wondering if I made a huge mistake. AITA?

Yikes! This sounds like a messy situation.

Let’s take a look at what advice the fine folks over at Reddit have to offer her.

This person thinks she did it on purpose.

Here’s how someone else would handle it.

According to this comment, she may have a personality disorder.

As this person points out, she damaged their friendship…forever.

It’s time for her to move on because having a friend like this will only continue to bring her down.

Besides, life’s too short to hang around someone who doesn’t have your best interests in mind.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.