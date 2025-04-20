She Didn’t Pack Enough Full Goodie Bags For Everyone Because Her Step-Cousin Unexpectedly Showed Up. Now Her Sister Is Mad Her Daughter Received An “Extra” Goodie Bag.

When you don’t have kids, it can be a lot of fun to spoil your cousins and live it up as the ‘fun aunt’.

What would you do if you got all of your cousins goodie bags for a family event, but one step-cousin who you didn’t know would be there could only have a smaller one?

That is the situation the aunt in this story is in, and now her sister is upset because she thinks she treated her step-daughter poorly.

Check out the details below.

AITA for treating my cousin’s stepdaughter differently? I was raised in a family oriented household so I grew up close with my cousins and other extended family members my age. After the following years, we grew, had our own lives but the bond was still the same if not stronger. Some of these members settled down and had a family of their own. While I am close with their kids, having my own I feel is not for me. I don’t think that I want to have that responsibility, or at least not yet.

She’s the fun aunt.

Since I am single, have a low maintenance lifestyle, childfree, have a stable job, some passive income and extra money I try my best to be share my blessings to everyone including to the younger generations of the family Fast forward to last weekend, we celebrated my grandmother’s birthday so it was kind of a big deal and nearly every family member’s gonna be there. With that in mind I prepped some goodie bags filled with chocolate, candy, and some cookies.

Sounds like she was well-prepared.

I also baked some extra just incase more kids attended the reunion than planned (family friends) as a separate set of goodie bags, which includes 3 assorted cookies. After the day ended I handed every kid a goodie bag to take back home. Every one was happy and appreciative with the gift, so I thought. My cousin’s stepdaughter, 10, approached me complaining that why is her goodie bag smaller than her younger sister. Luckily there were 2 extra cookie bags. But she complained that she wanted chocolate and candies too like everyone. But I said if she had more cookies than anyone with 12, and if she want she can trade some of her cookies with her sister or ask to share. She said she didn’t want to and said since she’s older she deserves the extra cookies as well as the other goodies. I said and couldn’t do that, and I promise her that I would give her some next time. She started crying and my cousin, her stepdad, came to try to quell her. I explained the situation and apologized.

It sounds like he handled it well.

He understood and took the kid away as well as the extra packs of cookies I planned to give her. That evening, my cousin’s wife called me and told me that I was jerk and accused me of mistreating her daughter just because we aren’t blood related. And said that wasn’t the only time I treated her differently. Called me some profanities, cursed me and hanged up before I can speak for myself. Admittedly, I DO treat her differently.

Every kid is different.

Initially, yes, it was because we weren’t related but after a few years it was because of her attitude and personality. She’s super spoiled, entitled, rowdy, nosy, and just plainly misbehaved. BUT what happened on grandma’s birthday was an honest mistake, with her personality, had I known my cousin planned to bring her which he normally doesn’t do, I would have given exactly like her sisters and the other kids to avoid the drama. AITA?

It sounds like an honest mistake this time, but if you normally treat her poorly, that is an issue.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about it.

I agree.

Yes, she admits to treating her cousin poorly.

Her cousin is a part of the family.

Yes, this is the way to do it.

This person has a good question.

She needs to treat all the cousins the same.

End of story.

