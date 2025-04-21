She Doesn’t Want Kids Using Her Gaming Equipment Unsupervised, And It’s Causing A Whole Rift With Her Boyfriend

What thing do you own that you’re the most protective of?

AITA for not letting my boyfriend nieces use my pc and consoles? My (F31) boyfriend (M26) is going to be celebrating his next birthday at our home. Our place is not big, but he wants to have his main part of his family, so we were trying to figure out how to fit everyone.

His idea is to have all adults in the living room, and his nieces (6, 8, 14 and 16 years old) in the “studio” room where we have two gaming PCs (REALLY expensive ones, 3090 i9-12k 128 ram, & 2070 i7-8k 64 ram) + my work laptop + a ps5, Nintendo switch, and more consoles. ALL of these things are mine, I met him way after buying everything, and I gave the 2070 PC to him so he could have his first one. I work with my laptop and 3090 (motion graphics mainly), and of course I love gaming and I’m trying to make him a gamer, so he doesn’t really understand much of this world.

I told him that I really don’t mind letting them play with anything, as long as I’m there to check on how they are using the controllers etc. He got kinda mad and told me that I’m being “jealous” and that I should be letting them play with my consoles and PCs, while we hang with his family at the living room. I told him several times that I think he is not understanding me, that all of that is super expensive and also fragile (mainly the Nintendo switch stuff), and that I do want to let them play if I can be with them. I also pointed out that I don’t think he would be chill if instead of my electronics they were playing with his instruments (drums, piano, etc), but he didn’t really answered this.

Now he told me that he is not going to celebrate anything, he doesn’t want to anymore. AITA for not letting them play without my supervision? I know I tend to be super obsessive when it comes to my pc, consoles, phone etc, and that’s why everything is in super good condition. Should I just let them?

