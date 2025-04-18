She Got Sick On A Trip To Thailand, But Her Friend Got Mad That She Wanted To Leave A Fishing Trip Early

You really, REALLY find out what a person is like when you travel with them.

AITA for relying on my friend to help me while I had food poisoning in Asia? “I (21F) and my friend (23F) went on a month long trip together to Thailand. We booked a fishing trip on one of the islands which we were both very excited about.

We ordered breakfast while we were fishing and about an hour or more later I started to feel really sick (upset stomach, nausea, faint, and shaky). I mentioned to my friend that I wasn’t feeling well, and she told me to take a gravol. I took the gravol, but not long after I was in the bathroom violently throwing up to the point where it was just bile. My friend came in the bathroom while I was puking and asked if I was okay. I told her again that I really didn’t feel well and that I would like to go back to the hotel (at this point there was about 2 hours left of fishing). That’s when I noticed her attitude change as she didn’t say anything, and walked out of the washroom. I cleaned myself up and sat down. My stomach was still pretty upset, and felt very faint and shaky. My friend brought me an apple juice to sip on and told me “our guide asked me if you were okay and I told him “ya she’s fine, we’ll keep fishing””.

This made me pretty upset as I just expressed that I really need to go home. She then told me “take another gravol you’ll be fine”. I mentioned a third time that I really would like to go back to our hotel. She ignored me and went on her phone. I really wasn’t feeling well at this point again so I ran to the washroom to throw up. She came into the bathroom while I was puking and asked “so you wanna go?” I told her “yes I would really like to go, I mentioned it 3 times to you, and then you told the guide I was able to keep fishing when I clearly can’t. I’m just confused on why you wouldn’t help me when I ask for it”. She got pretty upset with me and said “woah man! Don’t be blaming me for this! I’m just trying to help and now you’re blaming this all on me!” While I was still in the stall throwing up I got frustrated and said “I am sick and puking! I really don’t need this right now all I want is to go back!”

She left the bathroom crying. We finally got back to our resort and she left the room in a hurry. She never told me where she was going and didn’t take a room key. I didn’t hear from her for over 7 hours. She came back to the room and said “I just want to say I’m not sure what I did to make you so upset with me but I really don’t appreciate how you treated me when all I was trying to do to help today when you were sick”. I told her how it made me feel and that I couldn’t imagine doing that to her if she was the one sick. She told me “you’re an adult! Book your own taxi, this shouldn’t be my problem, and I can’t stay here with you tonight I’m going somewhere else. I understand I could’ve booked my own taxi, but in the moment I was puking and felt faint that I was relying on her to help me.”

