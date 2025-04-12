Physician Assistant Had A Patient Complaining Of Headaches While Drinking “Plenty of Water,” But She Soon Found Out What They Meant By “Water”

Living with chronic headaches can be a real curse.

There are so many potential causes, and sometimes, a solid diagnosis, much less treatment, can elude a patient their entire life.

Some cases are pretty simple, though.

Like the one described by physician assistant and TikTok user @abs_fernandez:

“Y’all, I’m a PA in neurosurgery, and I had a patient today that was having headaches, and it reminded me about this girl that I saw in clinic, and I just – I have to tell you about this.”

This is really going to make you laugh when you read it all.

“So this girl is – I was seeing her for something, I don’t even remember, but she was complaining of headaches. And so I was asking her about her headaches. Basically, I was trying to get to the point of why she had them. She has no structural issues. So I was trying to ask her about her day to activity. Like, do you drink a lot of water? Do you work out? What are you eating? Like, all these good things. And she’s like, ‘oh, I drink a ton of water.’ And so I was like, ‘oh, that’s awesome. Like, do you carry a water bottle? Like, how much do you drink a day?'”

Wait for it…

“And she’s like, ‘well, I always have water with me, I’m always drinking.’ I’m like, ‘oh, that’s fantastic.’ And I was like, ‘do you have one with you now?’ And she’s like, ‘yeah.’ And she pulls out this Mountain Dew, so I was like, ‘that’s great…If you have, like, a soda a day, do you also have a cup of water to balance it?’ She’s like, ‘no, no, no, like, this is my water.’ And I was like, ‘no, that’s soda.’ And she’s like, ‘no, the first ingredient is water. I drink so much water.'”

Hey, they don’t call it Mountain Dew for nothing! Straight off the mountain like a fresh bit of spring water, right?

Wrong.

“And I was like, ‘no, that’s – that doesn’t count. That’s not water, sweetheart. We have to drink regular water.’ She said she didn’t like water, so maybe that’s part of it.”

That. Is. Wild.

Watch the video. It’s worth it.

I mean, it does have DEW in the name.

This is actually really concerning.

Can’t make this stuff up.

If you don’t like the taste of water, add some of that electrolyte flavor to it or something.

You literally HAVE to drink it.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!