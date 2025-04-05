She Made Plans To Share A Hotel Room, But Now She’s Getting Pushed Into The Very Worst Spot

Travel arrangements can get so messy, and people often times decide to share accommodations in order to save money.

When you get a lot of personalities and a lot of preferences in one room, though, things can go sideways fast.

Just try and follow this story.

WIBTAH if I got my own hotel room? I (36f) am going on a small weekend trip with my good friends A (45f), R (45m), their daughter B(21f). We live on an island so have to catch a ferry to get to our event, so we have to stay the night.

I booked a suite last month, 1 king-size bed I planned on sharing with B, 1 queen size bed for A and R, the room also has a pullout couch. R’s son C(21m) and his gf D(18f) have decided to end their week long trip with us and stay the night, I assumed they’d stay on the pullout. The room I booked was a 5 min walk from our venue, but also almost $500/night. We were all going to split the room (just 4 of us) but they’ve found a cheaper place a and only a 10 min walk from the venue, but half the cost $260/night, so I cancelled my room for theirs, 2 queen sized beds, and a pullout.

But now the room is on R’s credit card and he told me the sleeping arrangements, B gets her own bed bc she doesn’t like sharing a bed, C and D get the other bed, A and R will sleep on the floor with the couch cushions and pillows, and said I can sleep on the pullout. And he said only us 4 who are going to the event are going to pay (not C and D), so it’s going to be 60/person.

I’ve told them I stayed at that hotel with family before and slept on that pullout and it’s a mattress that’s 3 inches thick and you feel all the bars and it’s just so uncomfortable. I said uhhh I’m just going to get my own room then. R said he knew I’d be a brat about it.

Why are they letting two ppl, who aren’t even paying, to sleep on the bed and not the pullout? And B not on the floor? Like the younger ones can bounce back far easier from a crappy mattress and the floor.

If I got my own room it will be $235 at the same hotel. I’m going to pay 175 more just so I can get to sleep on a bed. WIBTAH if I got my own room?

