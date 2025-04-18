She Pressured Her Daughter-In-Law To Eat Her Cooking, But Then She Was Served A Piping Hot Dish Of Petty Revenge

Food usually has a way of bringing people together, but for this family, it was threatening to drive them apart!

When one overbearing mother-in-law treated her cooking like a sacred gift and forced everyone to eat it, she soon found out that guilt-tripping works both ways.

MIL kept guilt tripping me for not eating her Indian cooking, so I started bringing my own dishes My Indian mother-in-law thinks that she is the best cook in the world and that everyone, including her son and daughter-in-law, should beg for her cooking.

She tries to let her mother-in-law down easy.

Culturally, I’m not used to a lot of Indian food because of the spices, but I will try to eat the ones I can enjoy. A lot of times, I’ll politely tell her I am not hungry or I’ll munch on some, but sometimes that’s not a good enough response.

But her mother-in-law never takes no for an answer.

She’ll start guilt-tripping me with, “So you don’t like my cooking?” or “Everyone loves my food. Why don’t you?” My significant other usually jumps in to stop her, but it always puts me in a weird spot.

But then her mother-in-law started trash talking her cultural cuisines.

On day one of meeting me, she told me point blank that she doesn’t like Chinese food. I’m Chinese, and it kind of threw me off because there are so many varieties of Chinese food. For her to just say she hates the entire category seems odd to me.

So that gave her an idea.

Recently, I started bringing food I made whenever visiting her and telling her how excited I am to cook for her and that I hope she likes my cooking. She usually brushes it off, saying she’s not hungry or that she’ll eat it later.

So then she decided to strike.

I turned the tables on her, looking sad and asking her why she doesn’t like my cooking. It’s very entertaining to watch her try to make excuses she knows are false.

It seems it really made an impression on her.

She hasn’t asked me to eat her stuff since, so I guess this petty revenge is working.

It seems like this mother-in-law finally got a taste of her own tactics!

Turns out guilt trips don’t taste so good when you’re the one being served them.

Now mealtime is a little quieter and their appetite for petty revenge is fully satisfied!

