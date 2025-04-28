Tenant Signed Up For A Two-Person Lease, But She Was Caught Off Guard When Her Roommate’s Boyfriend Moved In Without Asking Her

Living with a roommate means compromise, but no one signs up for an uninvited third wheel.

One renter’s home went from cozy to crowded when her roommate’s boyfriend moved in without paying his fair share.

Now the apartment’s square footage isn’t the only thing being stretched thin.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for getting annoyed that my roommate’s boyfriend is always at our place, even though he pays rent now? So I share an apartment with my roommate, and when we first moved in, we agreed it would just be the two of us — no live-in partners or anything like that.

But that rule was swiftly broken.

A few months in, her boyfriend started staying over more and more, to the point where he was basically living with us.

She raises her concerns, but her roommate dismisses them every time.

I brought it up a couple times, and eventually she said he’d start paying a portion of the rent and bills. Now, technically he’s a tenant too, but it still feels like he just inserted himself into our space.

The boyfriend is taking up way more space than he’s paying for.

He’s always in the kitchen, takes super long showers, and it just feels crowded and different from what I signed up for. I still pay half the rent, and I barely get alone time in the apartment anymore.

So then her roommate has the nerve to play the victim.

She thinks I’m being unfair since he pays now, but I feel like I lost the home dynamic I agreed to. AITA for still being annoyed?

This living arrangement has become unbalanced in so many ways.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s time for this person to stop politely complying and start making some demands.

Half the rent is definitely too much at this point.

If the roommate doesn’t start seeing things their way, it may be time to start bringing some ultimatums.

This commenter isn’t buying these roommates’ nonsensical arguments for one second.

This apartment isn’t big enough for all of them, so someone will have to leave, and it won’t be someone actually on the lease.

She needs to stand up for herself for sure.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.