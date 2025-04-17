Customer Spotted A Man Struggling To Find Clothes For His Wife, So She Helped Him Figure It Out And Find What He Needed

When you’re out of your element it can be frustrating and embarrassing. So it’s good when someone can show you the ropes — er, straps.

One woman saw a man who looked entirely out of his element. She thought about ignoring him but couldn’t ignore his look of desperation.

Check out all the details of this wholesome story.

I don’t work here but I’m a sucker for a lost soul Yesterday I ducked into my local Kmart to grab a couple of things on my lunch break. As I was walking through the lingerie section, I saw the saddest sight.. Ever. A man (40ish) was standing in amongst the bras looking so lost, uncomfortable and dejected, it almost brought a tear to the eye.

It’s not a pretty sight.

I nearly didn’t stop, but my heart wouldn’t let me, especially when he caught my eye and a look of sheer desperation crossed his face. He could clearly see I didn’t work there as I was wearing a floral floaty maxi dress, not the black polo/pants combo. Mind you, about 3m away was a staff member that was looking everywhere, but at us… So, I asked if he needed help. Cue profuse amounts of thank yous and then he launched into the tale of how he and his family had just moved here from interstate and when packing, he accidentally threw out the wrong bag. What he thought was rubbish, was actually some of his wife’s clothes, so he had been banished to buy her a new lot of underthings, including bras.

So she got to work.