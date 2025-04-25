She Spun Her Boyfriend Around In Front of His Friends, And Now He Won’t Stop Telling Her She Embarrassed Him

They’re young, in love, and clearly mismatched in height—but that never seemed to be a problem.

Until a spontaneous “cute” moment in front of his friends left him red-faced and fuming.

Now, the jokes won’t stop, and neither will the tension.

AITAH? I unintentionally embarrassed my boyfriend.. Weʼre both in our early 20s and itʼs my first relationship. My bf is really skinny and way shorter than me, around 5’5 and Iʼm 5’11. Our height difference never bothered me, and I didn’t think it bothered him either because he never seemed insecure about it. Anyway, yesterday I was running errands and saw him with his friends. He saw me too and ran up to me to give me a hug. This is when I messed up.

Let’s hear it…

After he ran up to me, I picked him up and twirled him around. I thought it would be fun and cute but it was stupid I guess. His friends saw and started laughing and making fun of him. Now heʼs mad at me and said I embarrassed him 😭 I donʼt even think itʼs that serious, but my boyfriend is still pretty mad about it. I think itʼs mainly because his friends keep laughing about it. I apologized but his friends will still make jokes and heʼll be annoyed all over again.

Some friends!

AITAH?

While she didn’t mean any harm, his bruised ego is proving tough to patch up, especially with his buddies fanning the flames.

Most people think she is the AH here, even if she doesn’t realize it.

Like, sure, it was cute…but no.

Some really tried to put her in her boyfriend’s shoes.

Her twirl was all heart, but now it’s her boyfriend’s pride that’s spinning.

In the end, it only matters how she made him feel.

