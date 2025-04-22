She Stayed With Her Husband After She Found Out He Cheated On Her, But Only Because She’s Planning A Perfectly Timed Revenge

What would you do if you found out your spouse cheated on you?

If they begged for forgiveness and truly seemed sorry, would you forgive them, or would you try to destroy their life and the life of their affair partner?

In today’s story, a woman finds out her husband cheated on her, and she’s wondering if the revenge she has planned is over the top or just right.

Let’s see what she wants to do.

AITAH for staying with my husband after he cheated but only because I want to slowly ruin his life as well as his coworker that he cheated on me with? So backstory married 15 years six kids together, Brady Bunch style his, mine, ours. The youngest is 18 so no need to stay for the kids. I’ve mostly been a stay at home, but I’ve gone through school on and off and I have my MBA but no real job experience (go figure 🤷🏻‍♀️). He’s 55. I’m 44 coworker he cheated on me with is 24. She’s also married with two little girls.

She made a threat but didn’t follow through.

After I found out, I told him I was going to divorce him and leave, I also texted that girl and told her I was going to show up at her house and tell her husband (which I didn’t yet). He told me that he would stop talking to her, beg me to stay for us to work on our marriage that he loves me, blah blah blah. He’s going to counseling. I honestly don’t give two cares at this point except about myself.

She channeled her anger in a healthy way.

I started working on myself using my anger to go to the gym and eat better. I’ve lost 30 pounds I’m feeling ok. But here’s the conundrum. I have given everything I have to this man raised his kids, our kids I was at his beck n call served him his food when it was dinner time he didn’t have to worry about absolutely anything except going to work and coming home. I took care of everything.

She has a pretty petty plan.

He still cheated on me and I can’t forgive him. so the longer I thought about it, I decided I’m gonna stay with him, pretend everything’s OK and I’m gonna slowly ruin his life, like he did mine. As for the mistress, I’ve been laying low for the last few months not really causing any ruckus about that but it’s just because I’m waiting for the day before her birthday to send an email to her husband with all the screenshots I have of her and my husband‘s text messages back-and-forth as well as audio recordings that I have. I’m also tagging her on Facebook and all of her friends/ family and coworkers so they can see the type of person she is as well as my husband. I would tag him, but he doesn’t have Facebook but his whole name will be there they’ll know. Is this too much am I the jerk now? 🤔 need some input her bday is in 3 wks so I’m trying to figure out what I want to do….

Seems like this is a petty revenge story waiting to happen, and her plan seems justified.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She should talk to the mistress’s husband first.

Revenge isn’t worth it.

There are better ways to get revenge.

She needs to hire a lawyer.

She needs to focus on moving forward with her life.

Making him pay (literally) would be better revenge.

This seems a little extra.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.