She Takes In Her Homeless Friend, But When She Was Rude To Her Family She Kicked Her Out

AITA for refusing to let my friend stay at my house after they were rude to my family?

I have a close friend I’ll call Claire, who has been going through a rough patch. She’s been having some issues with her living situation and recently asked if she could crash at my place for a few days. I’m not the type to turn down a friend in need, so I agreed.

But it was a big mistake.

I live with my parents (both in their 50s) and my younger brother. When Claire arrived, everything seemed fine at first, but that changed very quickly. She started making rude comments about my family almost immediately. She told my mom that the house “Needed to look less ****” and asked why we still had “ugly floral couches.” Then, she insulted my dad’s cooking when he made dinner, saying it was bland and boring. It wasn’t just small comments; she was pretty harsh and dismissive about everything. I tried to brush it off, but after a couple of days it started getting uncomfortable. I talked to her about it, telling her that I’d appreciate it if she showed more respect to my family.

She got defensive and accused me of not having her back, saying that my family was “too sensitive” and I was taking their side over hers.

No dice and the next step was uncomfortable, too.

After a few more days of tension, I told her I’d need her to leave because I didn’t feel comfortable having her stay any longer. I told her that while I understood she was going through stuff, being rude to my family wasn’t acceptable. She was really upset, saying I was “kicking her out when she had nowhere else to go.” I feel bad, but I also think it’s important to stand up for my family. So, AITA for asking her to leave after she was rude to everyone? I feel awful because she has no where to go 🙁

