April 15, 2025 at 2:49 am

Car Owner Used A Pressure Washer To Clean Her Vehicle And Damaged It Badly

by Ben Auxier

Kitty Wilde's damaged car

TikTok/kittybix

You ever see those super satisfying videos of people using power washers to blast away layers of grime on a sidewalk?

This is not one of those videos.

This is an example of just how destructive that power can be in the wrong use cases.

Here’s the damage from TikTok user @kittybix:

“I really thought I ate when I cleaned my car with the pressure washer,” reads the caption.

But the damage to the body is just…everywhere.

No word on whether this part was always taped together like that.

@killerkittybixch

it looked good wet #sad #fail #real #fyp #foryou #viral #trend #trending

♬ original sound – ep

Some wondered how you could even do that much damage.

2025 03 29 22 04 39 Car Owner Used A Pressure Washer To Clean Her Vehicle And Damaged It Badly

Keep it to yourself, Robert.

2025 03 29 22 04 56 Car Owner Used A Pressure Washer To Clean Her Vehicle And Damaged It Badly

Looks way better when it’s all wet and shiny.

2025 03 29 22 05 08 Car Owner Used A Pressure Washer To Clean Her Vehicle And Damaged It Badly

Maybe this is a business opportunity.

2025 03 29 22 05 23 Car Owner Used A Pressure Washer To Clean Her Vehicle And Damaged It Badly

No loss, I guess.

2025 03 29 22 05 35 Car Owner Used A Pressure Washer To Clean Her Vehicle And Damaged It Badly

Hey, look at it this way – there’s really no need to even bother with it anymore.

