She Was Planning To Visit Her Family Over The Weekend, But Her Boyfriend Really Wants Her To Stay In Town To Celebrate His Birthday With Him

When kids grow up and leave home, it can sometimes be hard for parents to get used to not seeing them as much anymore.

In today’s story, one mom really wants her daughter to visit, but the problem is that the daughter has a boyfriend who wants her to stay and celebrate his birthday.

What should she do?

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not attending my bf’s birthday? I (25F) live with my (25M) boyfriend, whose birthday is gonna be soon, right when there’s a holiday which I can use to visit my family. We live close to his family and see them every weekend, but I live far away from mine and because of my job I can visit once every 1 or 2 months.

She’s not sure whether to appease her mom or her boyfriend.

My bf wanted to celebrate his birthday with his family and wanted me to be there, but I want to use the holiday to visit my family. I tried to compromise and tell my mom I’ll go next week, but she told me I never go home when they are not working and I’m giving them ‘the spare days’.

She’s not sure what to do.

My bf said to do whatever I want which translates to I’ll be sad if you leave. AITA for abandoning my bf on his birthday to make my family feel wanted? I have nobody to talk to about this…

It’s her boyfriend’s birthday, and he wants her to stay. I think she should stay. She can see her family on the next long weekend.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She should prioritize her boyfriend.

She sees her family quite a bit.

It would be different if she hadn’t seen her family in years.

Her mom needs to back off.

He will probably be upset if she leaves.

She can see her family another time.

