She Wore A Cute Outfit Once, So Her Friend Thinks She’s Copying Her Entire Life

This 28-year-old thought she and her best friend were just vibing on similar styles—until she found out her friend was telling everyone she was being copied.

From outfit inspo to Amazon rings, what started as harmless admiration has snowballed into full-on Mean Girl accusations…with a side of boutique shopping sabotage.

Read on for the story.

AITA My best friend thinks I’m copying her My best friend (29F) thinks I (28F) am copying her, but instead of telling me directly, she’s been talking to multiple mutual friends and even some of her personal friends about it. I only found out because a friend mentioned it to me. It started when she wore an outfit to dinner, and I complimented her, saying it looked great on her. A week later, I asked where she got it because I was considering wearing it to a concert we were attending as a group. In the end, I didn’t even wear that outfit—I chose something completely different. But she still told people that me wearing the “same exact outfit” is weird.

Weird or flattery?

Before the concert, she posted a group picture of all of us with her in that outfit, telling our friend she wanted everyone to know she “wore it first” even though I never wore it. We also share an Amazon account, so we can see each other’s purchases. I’ve been buying a lot of skirts lately because they’re trendy, and I’ve seen so many people wearing them. But now she thinks I’m copying her just because I started wearing skirts. She even told a friend that she stopped buying clothes on Amazon so I wouldn’t “copy” her anymore and switched to shopping at online boutiques since she knows I don’t shop there.

Talking behind her back to a new level.

Then, I found out she also told our friend that I started wearing jewelry because of her. She recently got a tennis bracelet and sent a picture in our group chat. I said it was cute and that she inspired me to want one too, but I never even bought one. Later, I mentioned in the group chat that I wanted to start wearing jewelry again because I hadn’t in years and felt bare—especially since the rest of the girls in our group always accessorize. I even sent pictures of jewelry I liked, and none of it looked like hers. She responded saying she didn’t like any of the pieces I sent and that they weren’t cute. A little while later, I bought a $15 ring off Amazon for a group dinner because I thought it would make my fingers look less chubby. It wasn’t designer or brand name, just something simple. Later, I found out she told our friend that she would never wear fake jewelry and that if I “couldn’t afford real jewelry, I shouldn’t be wearing any at all.” That comment really shocked and hurt me.

Talk about rude!

I don’t understand why she feels this way. I get that she has the right to her feelings, but if the roles were reversed, I wouldn’t care at all. If she wore something I wore a week later, I’d think it was cute and say, “Twinsies!” No one else in our friend group feels the way she does—everyone else loves to match and coordinate outfits. Am I actually copying her? It was never my intention, and I’ve never worn anything similar to her before, so I don’t get why she suddenly thinks this way. I feel really hurt and haven’t felt like talking to her or patching things up because she seems so set in her opinion. It just feels so childish, especially since we’re both almost 30. It’s like high school drama all over again.

Instead of talking things out, the friend chose to gossip and gatekeep outfits like it’s 2007.

Now this friendship is hanging by a (tennis bracelet) thread.

Most people think she is NTA.

Even though some people can sympathize a bit with the other side.

And maybe it’s not intentional, but she could change her ways.

She might’ve taken a little too much inspo, but her friend’s reaction turned it into a fashion feud no one asked for.

I’m not sure this friendship is in it for the long haul.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.