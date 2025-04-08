Her Sister Spent Her Rent Money On A Water Park Trip And Then Asks Her For More, But This Time She Tells Her No

Helping family is one thing, but what happens when that help turns into a never-ending bank withdrawal?

This woman has been supporting her widowed sister financially, covering groceries, babysitting, and even footing the bill for rent.

But after discovering her sister spent irresponsibly, she finally put her foot down.

Now, she’s being called selfish—and she’s wondering if she should have just paid up to avoid the drama.



AITA for refusing to lend my sister money because she’s irresponsible with it? My (32F) sister, Lily (34F), has three kids under 7. Her husband passed away two years ago, and I know she’s been struggling. I’ve done everything I can to support her, babysitting, buying groceries, even helping cover small expenses. But lately, she’s been asking for larger amounts of money, and I’m starting to feel like Im enabling her bad decisions. Last month, she asked me to lend her $2,000 to cover rent and utilities. I was hesitant but gave it to her because I didn’t want my nieces and nephew to suffer.



I assumed it was a one time thing, but then I saw her posting pictures from a weekend trip to a water park with the kids. I get that she wants to create happy memories for them, but it felt really irresponsible knowing she was behind on her bills. Then last week, she called asking for another $500, saying she was short on groceries and gas money. I asked her how things got so bad again, and she got defensive. I calmly told her I couldn’t keep giving her money when she wasn’t managing it wisely. I suggested budgeting apps, financial counseling, even offered to help her make a plan, but she refused to listen.



She accused me of judging her and said I didn’t understand how hard it was to be a single mom. I reminded her that Im not made of money and that Ive already helped as much as I can. Now she’s barely speaking to me, and our mom is siding with her, saying family helps family (but funnily enough she will not give any money to Lily lol) and I’m being selfish. I feel awful, but I also think continuing to bail her out will only make things worse. My husband thinks I did the right thing, but part of me wonders if I should’ve just given her the money to keep the peace.



AITA?

There’s a difference between helping and enabling, and this sister seems to have mistaken one for the other.

This person says she needs to put herself first.

This person says her sister is definitely using her.

And this person says it’s probably best to create a gofundme.

Financial advice isn’t as fun as a water park, but it lasts a lot longer.

Some lessons are just hard to learn.

