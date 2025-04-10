Sister Demands To Use Her Late Fiancé’s Ring For Her Own Engagement, But Then Turns The Family Against Her When She Says No

Grief doesn’t come with a deadline. It shows up when it wants, lingers as long as it needs, and leaves behind pieces you’ll never want to part with.

So, what would you do if a loved one asked for something deeply personal, something that symbolized the life you were supposed to have with someone you lost? Would you go along with what they want? Or would you stand your ground and refuse?

In the following story, one woman faces this exact scenario with her younger sister. Here’s the full story.

AITAH for Not Giving My Late Fiancé’s Ring to My Sister? So, this has turned into a huge fight in my family, and I don’t know if I’m in the wrong or not. I (30F) lost my fiancé, Dorian, three years ago in a car accident. It was horrible, and I’m still healing from it. One of the few things I have left of him is my engagement ring. I don’t wear it anymore, but I keep it in a box on my dresser because it means the world to me.

Her sister asked for a favor.

Last week, my younger sister, Elara (26F), got engaged, and we were all super happy for her. But then she pulled me aside and asked me for a favor. She said since I’m not using Dorian’s ring anymore, I should give it to her so she can use the diamond for her own ring. I just stared at her and asked if she was serious.

She was completely serious.

She said yes because it would be a beautiful way to honor Dorian and also practical since diamonds are expensive. I told her absolutely not. The ring is one of the last things I have of Dorian, and I’m not giving it away. She got upset and said I was being selfish. Since I’m dating someone new now, I should be moving on and letting go of the past. I told her moving on does not mean erasing Dorian from my life.

It didn’t take long for people to take sides.

Then she started crying, which got my mom involved. My mom immediately took her side, saying that holding onto the ring was only keeping me stuck in grief and that giving it to Elara would help me move forward and be symbolic. I told them both to drop it, but Elara keeps texting me, saying she deserves a family heirloom just like our cousins got and that I was being cruel for keeping it to myself. My boyfriend, Cassian, is totally on my side and thinks Elara is being ridiculous, but half my family acts like I’m the bad guy. AITA?

