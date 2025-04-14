Small Kid Tries Bullying A Teenager, But When He Overheard His Mom Denying Him The Ice Cream He Wanted, He Got One And Flaunted It

Sometimes kids say the darndest things.

In this guy’s case, though, he wouldn’t let it go just because a child said it.

Who needs therapy when you can just mock the bullies back?

Let’s read the story.

some kid in the mall mocked me so i mocked him back… (repost from another sub) For context (I’m 16), I went to the mall with my family to get some groceries (you know, typical stuff). When we were checking out, there was a child (I don’t know where their parents went) making faces at me, mocking my glasses and bracelet, but I ignored it.

He was just waiting for an opportunity to present itself, though.

A short moment passed, and I saw the same kid again, begging his mother to buy him ice cream. I overheard their conversation: “Mom, mom, can I have some ice cream? The chocolate one with a lot of sprinkles?” the kid asked. “It’s almost dinnertime. We’ll get it next time,” the mom said reasonably.

That was data, and he decided to do something with it.

At that moment, I let the intrusive thoughts win and went for it. I walked up to the shop, ordered the most delicious-looking ice cream (a vanilla cone dipped in chocolate and covered in sprinkles), and then strolled past the kid, eating it as deliciously as possible.

I can’t help but see Mr.Bean doing what he did next.

I looked down at him mockingly (I’m like 180 cm tall), feeling victorious. Moments later, the kid started crying and throwing a tantrum as I walked away toward the parking lot. I could still hear him crying and screaming in the distance. Legend says that kid still crying to this day.

The kid dished out and he dished right back.

Let’s see how Reddit feels about this.

“Sprinkles are for winners”.

Classic petty revenge.

The man himself speaks up.

True.

Hopefully it actually taught him something.

Dad?

Someone thanks him.

Bullying can cause serious damage.

Hopefully, this kid learned that politeness goes both ways.

