Store Owners Were Charged A Penalty When They Deposited Loose Changed At The Bank, So They Stopped And Now The Bank Has To Ship In More Change

If you own a retail store, chances are you’re going to end up with a lot of loose change.

What do you do with that change?

Do you deposit it in the bank, or do you hang onto it to make change for customers?

Eventually, you’d probably decide to deposit it, like the family in this story, but they changed their mind about doing that when the bank slapped them with fees for depositing loose change.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

You don’t want coins? My parents used to own a convenience store in a small, isolated, town. They had lots of loose change they would bring to the bank in rolls. The bank charged them lots of money when they brought in rolls of change.

I’d probably do the same thing.

One day, they got tired of being penalized for bringing change to the bank and decided to stop doing so. For over a month, my parents hoarded all the change they got their hands on, over ten thousand dollars worth of change was in the house.

The bank realized their mistake.

Since it was a small, isolated, town, the bank started having to ship more change in. Soon the bank realized it was cheaper for them to give in and stop charging money for bringing coins to the bank, than to keep shipping in new coins.

Why would you penalize someone for bringing in coins?

That sounds like a ridiculous thing to do. I’m glad the bank changed their policy.

