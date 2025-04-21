Student Didn’t Tell Her Substitute Teacher How To Pronounce Her Name, So She Got In Trouble For Being Disrespectful

Some names are difficult to pronounce.

This woman has an ethnic name that she doesn’t even know how to pronounce, so when her substitute teacher asked her how to say her name, she gave her an answer that the substitute didn’t like.

The teacher interpreted it as her being disrespectful.

AITA for not telling the sub how to pronounce my name? We had a substitute teacher today. She was taking the attendance. Then, she asked if she was pronouncing my name correctly. I told her she could pronounce it however she wanted.

It wasn’t to be rude but because I genuinely don’t know how to say it myself. I have an ethnic name, but no one, not even my family, calls me by it.

I was given an alias, since I was three years old. Despite that, I was called disrespectful and have sent out of class.

Sounds like you and your teacher got your wires crossed.

