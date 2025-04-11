A Teacher Thinks A Student Is Cheating, So He Bullies Them Into Turning His Exam In Early. Now The Student Is Taking His Case To The Vice Principal.

It’s never nice to be accused of doing something you’re not doing.

For example, imagine being a student and having a teacher accuse you of cheating when you’re not cheating.

In today’s story, one student feels like his teacher thought he was cheating, but when he called his teacher out on it later, his teacher denied it.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for calling out my teacher after he took my papers early because he thought i was cheating? I 16(M) was just taking a religion exam minding my own business when our music teacher was the supervisor. I didn’t have any cheating material on me i never pulled my hands under the table both my hands were ALWAYS visible and i only looked at my paper or the board. But this man hates me so he said, if you finished your exam give it to me or there will be consequences. stop looking left and right etc.

The teacher claims the student was lying.

So i felt pressured and gave my paper back like 20 minutes early. (Total given time was 40 minutes) After class i confronted him about it and there was a few people watching. He told me i was lying that he didn’t do that and that i was trying to put mud on his name and he gave me detention. So i told the vice principal and i was told i was in the wrong.

If he finished the exam in 20 minutes, it’s not a problem that he turned it in early. I’m not sure what the issue is.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Perhaps his parents should talk to the teacher and principal.

This person isn’t sure what the problem is.

The teacher didn’t seem to do anything wrong.

He didn’t have to turn the exam in early.

If he was done taking the exam, there’s no problem.

I don’t see the issue.

