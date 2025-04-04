Teen Starts Losing Weight Through Dance Workouts, But Family Won’t Stop Criticizing The Way She’s Doing It

After months of dedication to her weight loss journey, this 17-year-old managed to lose 10kg through daily dance workouts and a calorie deficit.

AITA for telling my family members I don’t need their opinions on how I should lose weight. 17f here. In November I started my weight loss journey by myself I did my dance workouts every morning. I’ve had a deficit of 1000 to 700 calories per day since then I’ve lost 10kg and I’m really proud of myself. My family members however are confusing when I ask my grandma if I could have her scale (she keep locked away). She’ll say things like “oh so it’s now you want to lose weight when we were telling you to lose weight didn’t ( mind you I was 13 at the time) and my mum says stuff like my dance workouts aren’t real and I should go to the gym.

My uncle says I should focus my deficit I should just go to the gym like any of them paid for a membership for me. Anyways I usually ignore them but this evening after a 1 hour dance workout I decided to have some bread literally 2 slices of wholemeal bread the one that’s 54kcal.

My grandma said “and you say you want to lose weight after working out you shouldn’t eat.” At that point everything boiled over and I snapped and asked who told her that. Now they all started scolding for being disrespectful and rude. AITA?

