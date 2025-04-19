Teenage Girl Didn’t Tell Her Parents That Her Crush Would Be At The School Play, So Her Mom Accused Her Of Purposely Lying To Her

The relationship between parents and teenagers can be quite complicated.

This teenage girl went to a school play with her friend.

They ran into a boy she has a crush on and ended up sitting with him.

She didn’t think this was a problem, but her mom was furious when she found out. Now she’s wondering if she messed up.

AITA for not explicitly stating that my friend would be at the play with me? I (16F) recently went to my school play. I went with my friend, Jess (16F). I have a male friend, Mark (16M) who I have a mutual crush on and have for the past 3 years.

This young lady and Mark planned to date in college.

My parents seem to like him. We’ve gone out together in the past. We plan to date in college, since neither of us are allowed to right now. But that isn’t the point here.

She ran into Mark at the play.

My friend and I ran into Mark at the play, and he decided to sit with us. Nothing at all took place there. But when I came home, my mother accused me of lying about it because I didn’t explicitly state that Mark would be present at the play. Without even being asked or knowing it was an issue for her.

She didn’t think her mom would have an issue with it.

As I stated before, she seems to really like him and thinks he is very nice and a good friend. There was no reason at all for me to think that she would have an issue with both of us being there together as he has as much of a right to be there as I do. And as of now, we aren’t in a relationship.

No one asked her about who else would be going to the play.

I knew he was going weeks in advance, but nobody ever asked who else would be there, only who I personally was going with. And I did not intend to go with him. We do go to school together.

Her mom thinks she purposely lied to her.

She thinks that I purposefully “lied by omission.” I cannot see her perspective no matter how hard I try to. She is genuinely hurt, and believes I have lied to her.

So now, she’s confused if she really was in the wrong.

It feels as if she can no longer trust me. Am I really in the wrong for not stating that Mark would be there? When I didn’t have a reason to? She has never had an issue with him in the past.

It seems that her mom thinks she planned to go with Mark and is lying about it, but that’s not the case. It wasn’t a date.

Many parents assume the worst without giving their kids the benefit of the doubt.

