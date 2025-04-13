Teenager’s Dad Gets Mad At Him For Losing His Credit Card, So He Gives Dad The Silent Treatment For All The Yelling He Endured

Growing up involves learning to take responsibility for your actions.

In today’s story, one teens knows he messed up when he lost his credit card. He also thinks he might’ve messed up in how he treated his dad.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for using the silent treatment on my dad because I was fed up with being yelled at? Context: I’m an 18-year-old guy, currently a freshman in a university that regularly commutes. Months ago, I remember getting into a spat with my dad because I lost my credit card. I understand that I’m wrong here for forgetting to check if the thing was still in my wallet, but it wasn’t about whether I was right in that situation. For me, I was fed up with the yelling, so I locked myself in my room after a tiring hour or so spent trying to locate the card.

He wanted his dad to apologize.

I remember from there, I decided to keep myself silent until my dad would be the one to apologize instead of me, as I was often the one that gave in from other major arguments that resulted in both of us giving the cold shoulder. I wanted him to admit his faults. My mom would try to convince me to talk to him and vice versa. My decision would eventually work after a week or so of physical avoidance, such as bringing food into my room instead of sitting near him. We settled the conflict after he approached, and I had said my piece.

He thinks he probably shouldn’t have given his dad the silent treatment.

But, most of you know that the silent treatment is an unhealthy coping mechanism, and downright manipulative depending on the context. Perhaps watching my parents fight often when I was younger is why my communication skills suck and I built up resentment over the years, I don’t know. But it bothers me with the possibility that I caused my dad this kind of stress for something that might just be immature pettiness and me avoiding accountability.

It was his fault he lost the card, but the silent treatment wasn’t a great idea. It sounds like he’s had time to really think this through.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s understandable why his dad was upset.

They both messed up.

This person has a lot of questions.

He messed up.

He owes his dad an apology.

