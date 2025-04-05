His Former Girlfriend’s Pregnancy Wasn’t Successful, But She Insists She Should Still Be Getting Child Support

Child support is a frequent topic on this particular subreddit, but I’ve never come across a question quite like this one.

AITAH for not paying child support?

Okay, so basically my now ex and I were expecting a child but she miscarried at 8 months. That was 6 months ago. We broke up when she was 3 months along but agreed that we’d co-parent.

So, to clarify, they were expecting a child, broke up during that time with an agreement to co-parent, and then she had a miscarriage.

After it happened I sent her some gifts and a heartfelt text to let her know I was sorry for what happened and that I cared. She sent back a “Thank you” and that was the last I had heard from her in 6 months.

Then came the messages.

Next thing I know she’s blowing up my phone asking me where child support money is. I was like “wtf you mean child support? We don’t have a child.” She goes on to tell me that she’s struggling mentally from the miscarriage and has been needing therapy and rehab and can’t afford any of those things. And since all that came from the baby I helped create that technically I need to pay her at least 3k a month for all the months she carried the baby. I said that was bs and that I would not be doing that and she said she would take me to court.

So, what should he do?

I have a good job and make good money, yes I could fork over 24K but I just feel like I’m being used because I’ve never heard of anyone paying child support to a child that is no longer living.

While she may feel the payments are fair, there’s no legal basis for it.

Seriously, no basis at all.

Still, she does seem to be in a bad spot.

Here’s hoping she can find the support she needs without need for threats and fights.

It sounds like she just needs a chance to heal.

