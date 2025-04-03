The Shirk Report – Volume 834

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Coolest croissant in the case

– Quick save by Mom

– How we measure stuff

– Lightning

– Red River Gorge, Kentucky

– Creating cinnamon red hots with vintage candy machinery

– Priorities

– Approximately 460 NYC subway trains

– Skating along a frozen lake on a mountain

– Cannery with a sense of humor

– The way the light hits this escalator

– A 3,000-year-old sword recently dug up in Germany

– Seamless shot of winning team scoring, followed by close-up of losing team’s coach

– World facts today

– Revealing a dust devil

– When a waterfall freezes

– “We haven’t even punched it yet, man!”

– Castle in the sky

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– Declutter Your Home With TikTok’s Viral ‘Core 4’ Method

– The harrowing lives of animal researchers

– How Much Should A Sibling Sacrifice To Another Before Saying “Enough?”

– Surgeons implant teeth in patients’ eyes to restore vision

– I want to host more parties, but I’m worried nobody will come

– Latest Turing Award winners again warn of AI dangers

– You May Be Using Your Toilet Plunger Wrong

– Men Share Their Wins both Big and Small

– 7 Phrases That Teach Kids How To Be Assertive

– World’s oldest llama enjoys comforting chronically ill children in North Carolina

5 VIDEOS



