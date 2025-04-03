April 3, 2025 at 10:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 834

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Coolest croissant in the case
Quick save by Mom
How we measure stuff
Lightning
Red River Gorge, Kentucky
Creating cinnamon red hots with vintage candy machinery
Priorities
Approximately 460 NYC subway trains
Skating along a frozen lake on a mountain
Cannery with a sense of humor
The way the light hits this escalator
A 3,000-year-old sword recently dug up in Germany
Seamless shot of winning team scoring, followed by close-up of losing team’s coach
World facts today
Revealing a dust devil
When a waterfall freezes
“We haven’t even punched it yet, man!”
Castle in the sky
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Declutter Your Home With TikTok’s Viral ‘Core 4’ Method
The harrowing lives of animal researchers
How Much Should A Sibling Sacrifice To Another Before Saying “Enough?”
Surgeons implant teeth in patients’ eyes to restore vision
I want to host more parties, but I’m worried nobody will come
Latest Turing Award winners again warn of AI dangers
You May Be Using Your Toilet Plunger Wrong
Men Share Their Wins both Big and Small
7 Phrases That Teach Kids How To Be Assertive
World’s oldest llama enjoys comforting chronically ill children in North Carolina

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

