The Shirk Report – Volume 835
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Weeds growing out of a frozen lake
– Eastern European Snoop Dogg dancing skills
– The latest gaming setup
– Daddy installed a booster
– We all need somebody to lean on
– Working smarter
– Truth
– Stacking golf balls into precise pyramids
– An idol sets an example
– Rare golden raspberries
– Bathroom environment options
– It’s a sign you should adopt a cat
– Infinity drawer
– Lava, the Milky Way, a meteor, and the moon all in one photo
– In awe of music
– Brainwash
– Perfectly-timed Paris proposal
– 700 Horsepower in a ’56 Morris Minor
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Funny Tweets to Get You Rollin’ Today
– Don’t Fall for the Unpaid Parking Fee Scam Text
– Photographers Are on a Mission to Fix Wikipedia’s Famously Bad Celebrity Portraits
– This ‘unusual’ stone circle may predate Stonehenge
– 13 Changes Veterinarians Would Never Ignore In Their Dogs
– What Useless Skill Are You Really Great At? Here’s What People Said.
– There are fewer than 100 ocelots in the US – these scientists are trying to save them
– George Pollard Jr., Unlucky Captain of the Ship That Inspired ‘Moby-Dick’
– The case for using your brain — even if AI can think for you
– Monica Lewinsky Once Wrote a Poem About Pizza
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
