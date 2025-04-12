Tenant Had A Bed Bug Infestation In Their Apartment, But The Property Manager Refused To Pay For The Extermination. So They Warned Prospective Residents Right In Front Of Her.

Do bedbugs even have a purpose in nature? It’s hard to think of any. Still, here they are.

In this person’s case, they were dealing with the pests and asked their property manager for help.

She blamed them and seemed annoyed by them asking for help.

So naturally, when a certain opportunity presented itself, they took advantage of it.

Let’s read the story.

Property manager didn’t take bed bugs seriously, but I sure did! I moved into a new apartment and from the day I moved in the property manager (I’ll call her Megan) was always slightly rude.

Nothing huge, but for example, the day I came to sign the lease and pay my deposit she waited until I was at the office to say I could only pay the deposit with a money order. She was annoyed I didn’t bring it with me despite me never being informed.

That was frustrating, but it got worse.

Like I said, nothing huge, just sort of inconsiderate. Well, I was getting bites on my legs for a couple of months but I assumed it was happening when I was going on walks during the day. I was wrong, my partner woke up face-to-face with a bed bug a few months into the lease.

Everyone knows bed bugs are impossible to live with. But apparently not Megan.

I called the leasing office to tell them the unit had bedbugs, and Megan’s immediate response was to tell me how much I would have to pay to get rid of them. I told her I hadn’t brought in the bed bugs, so I was confused about why I had to pay for their removal.

Unfortunately, Megan doubled down.

She told me I had definitely brought them in because no one else had reported bed bugs. I responded, “Well, if I had known you were going to charge me hundreds of dollars, I wouldn’t have told you either, I would’ve gotten rid of them myself.” At this point, there had been no bed bug inspection or anything, so she had no evidence to say whether they were coming in from a neighboring apartment or if they were “my” bedbugs.

The issue needed to be investigated.

I know bedbugs are easy to pick up in public places, including u-hauls, so it’s totally possible they could’ve come in with me, definitely not denying that. I asked Megan if she was going to talk to the people in the surrounding units and have those apartments inspected for bedbugs, too. She said no, because no one else had complained about bedbugs.

But this wasn’t adding up.

That seemed weird to me because I know someone who worked in a hotel, and if a room got bedbugs there they would fumigate all the rooms in that area. I told Megan I would be happy to inform my neighbors myself that they should be on the lookout, and she asked me not to. Here’s where she really infuriated me. I’m trans and my legal name is my deadname, which i told her the day I moved in and saw her make a note of my chosen name in my file.

Megan strikes again…

She texted me and referred to me by my deadname, again telling me the bedbugs were mine and I shouldn’t take any action with the neighbors. I corrected her on my name and all she said was “sorry, that’s what’s in my file”. She’d called me the right name before, so it really felt like she did it on purpose to be cruel.

Things soon reached a boiling point.

The exterminator came and did treatments over the course of weeks but I ended up having to buy a clothing steamer to murder the bedbugs myself because the exterminator’s methods didn’t get rid of them. WELL, I was getting home from work one day and saw Megan around the property, obviously giving some prospective residents a tour.

They had the perfect opportunity to expose Megan’s disregard for the resident’s safety.

I immediately started scheming in my head, thinking about things I could’ve said, but figured I had missed my chance. I was wrong. I got dressed for the gym and walked down to the parking lot, and lo and behold, she was right at the base of my staircase, about to show the prospective renters an apartment in my building. I got so excited. I walked past them with the biggest smile on my face and said in the loudest, cheeriest voice I could: “Thank you so much for your help with the bedbug situation, I appreciate it so much!”

This obviously annihilated any chances of her convincing someone to live there.

Her jaw DROPPED, it was incredible. She texted me about 15 minutes later, seething. She said something like, “If you have a problem with me you can talk to me about it in private.” I responded, “Oh oops, I didn’t realize bed bugs were such a big problem, I just wanted to say thank you!” Those people did not end up renting from her. Oops!

