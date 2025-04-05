Two Friends Went To See Their Favorite Band Together, But When One Of Them Abandoned The Other, She Also Stranded Herself

Nobody likes to be ditched by their friends.

But in this story, the ditch-ee became the ditcher.

Does that make them a jerk?

Let’s see what the fuss is about.

AITAH for making my friend walk home after she purposely ditched me at a concert? I (24F) went to a concert last weekend with my friend Jess (24F). We were both super excited since it was one of our favorite artists, and I was the one who got the tickets. I even drove us there, which was about an hour away. The plan was simple: stick together, have fun, and go home together.

Yep, that’s a pretty typical friendship outing.

Well, Jess had other ideas.

As soon as we got inside, she spotted a group of random people she knew from college. She immediately ditched me to go hang with them. I figured she’d just say hi and come back, but no—she fully disappeared for over an hour.

Uh-oh, bad friend alert. *INSERT ALARM SOUNDS*

I texted her multiple times asking where she was, and she kept replying, “I’m with friends! You should come find us!” Which… no. We came together, and she just left me alone in a crowded venue. By the time the concert ended, I still hadn’t seen her.

Wow, this girl managed to ghost someone IRL.

I texted her, “Meet me at the car, I’m leaving soon.” She took forever to reply and finally said, “Omg I’m still with my friends, can we get a ride with you?” At this point, I was mad. She ignored me the whole night, treated me like her personal chauffeur, and expected me to wait for her and her random friends? So I said no.

Hm… justified refusal or someone’s being a Baby Driver?

I told her she could find her own way home. She freaked out and started blowing up my phone, saying I was being “petty” and “immature” over something “so small.” She ended up having to get an Uber, which cost her almost $60.

Not the end of the world. But not a free ride, for sure.

Now she and some mutual friends are saying I was too harsh and that I should have “just been the bigger person” since I had driven anyway. But I don’t think it’s fair to be used as a ride when she couldn’t even spend time with me for one night. AITAH?

What do we think?

Should this concert goer have gone the extra mile?

Let’s check out what the comments think.

Rock on, girl. Rock on.

All she did was stand up for herself.

