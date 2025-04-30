Homeowners Refused To Remove A Well On Their Property So Their Neighbor Could Replace Their Septic Tank, And Then Things Went South Fast

Neighbors can be good, bad, and everything in between.

The thing is, you have to deal with them sooner or later – it never fails.

In this story, the girl next door is invasive and litigious.

Not exactly a dream come true.

Let’s peek over the fence.

AITA for not paying to remove well on my property so neighbor can replace septic tank? My husband and I would like to get another point of view regarding an issue we are having with our next door neighbor. Little background…we are cordial but not friends. We bought our house 8 years ago, they maybe 14. They own a construction landscaping company and have trucks/workers coming on our residential street daily, I assume to pick up work orders.

Sounds peaceful enough, so who’s gonna disturb it?

Over the years, they have done extensive landscaping to their backyard, using our side yard to get there because they built a huge deck so close to property line. Absolutely gorgeous landscaping!

Waiting for the complaining to kick in…

The last 2 years they started to work on adjacent side yard and we noticed they planted small palms in front of our sprinklers. LSS they thought they had approximately 6 to 8 more feet then they had. This came to light when they moved our sprinklers over when we said something about them planting in front of them!

Survey says… not your property. Will they back off?

Neighbor approached husband a few weeks ago that they needed a new septic tank and our “unpermitted” well was within 50 feet and would need to be moved. Hubby says we will move it if you pay for it. She says, well it may be an issue since you don’t have a permit.

We make a few calls, our realtor makes a few calls for us to septic co. owner (it’s a small town) and she tells us they can apply for a variance, it had to have been permitted etc etc.

We aren’t worried.

Playing it cool. But something tells me this small town drama has a second act…

Neighbor knocks on door and hubby and I speak to her. She asks if there’s any way we can work with her and her husband because yes, they can apply for a variance but it costs $1800 and there is no guarantee that the county will approve it. She asks if we can just move our well. Hubby says we will if you pay for it. She says she shouldn’t have to since we don’t have a permit. This is where I may have been a jerk.

Can’t wait to hear it…

I did raise my voice and told her we weren’t paying for anything, you are trying to make your problem our problem. She said it was our problem because the county now knows we don’t have a permit so they may make us move it. We said we had talked to some people and we weren’t worried. And I again said, your problem, not ours, stop trying to make it our problem. She said we may bring legal action.

Fancy way of saying, “Sue me!” “OK.” Who knows if it will come to that.

We said do what you have to do and slammed door. We found our copy of the permit that former owners left us btw. Her passive aggressive threat of the permit made me mad and I did raise my voice to her. So AITA for raising my voice to Neighbor?

Well… this is a well-worn dilemma. (Go ahead, roll your eyes.)

What do the comments think of this?

If you don’t want to dig a new well, dig in your heels.

Just like this woman did.

