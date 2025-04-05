They Had a 50/50 Custody Agreement, But Now He Wants More Time For His Own “Freedom”

Everyone knows that parting ways when there are kids involved is a fraught situation.

As custody fights go, this one is fairly mild, but it still serves to highlight what happens when separated people have uneven ideas about parenting.

Check out the details and make a judgement for yourself.

AITAH for refusing to adjust my work schedule because my ex wants more free time?

Here’s a little background first:

I share 5050 custody of my 6 year old daughter with my ex. We have a set schedule that we both agreed on, and I’ve structured my work hours around it. It’s been working fine for over a year. (for specifics, I have our daughter for monday and tuesday, my ex has her for wednesday and thursday, and we’ve been alternating weekends)

Then came “the request:”

Recently though, my ex asked me to switch things up so there would be more personal time. The request was for me to take our daughter extra days during their custody time so there’s more time for dating, the gym, and, with his own words, “just having some freedom”.

The freedom to gym.

I didn’t ask about the specifics of how he wanted it changed. I said no. I love my daughter and cherish my time with her, but I also have a job and responsibilities. If a break is needed, a babysitter can be hired or personal plans can be adjusted, just like what I do.

And now, there’s backlash.

Now I’m being called selfish and got told that a “good mother” would want extra time with her kid. I said I’m happy with our current arrangement, and that this isn’t about me not wanting to see my daughter, it’s about fairness. Now their family is saying I should step up more, but I don’t think I should have to compensate for someone else wanting more free time. Am I being unreasonable?

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

It has to balance out somewhere:

These things need to be handled officially:

Come on man, take some responsibility.

Sounds like a pretty slippery slope to deadbeat, honestly.

His priorities are out of whack.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.