Couple Helped Their Friend Find A Job, But They Had To Draw The Line When She Expected A Round-The-Clock Security Escort To And From Work

AITA for not walking my neighbor to work I (28F) and my husband (26M) both work — I have a morning shift, and he works nights. We don’t have a car, so we walk to and from work.

Our friend, who is married to his cousin, is currently looking for a job, and I’m helping her get one where I work. Here’s where we might be the AHs.

On my days off, she wants my husband to wake up at 6 AM to walk her to work. We both said no. Yes, he walks me to work, but I’d actually prefer if he slept — he just does it because he worries about me.

When we told her no, she started saying she’s scared to cross the street alone and might call out of work if we can’t walk her. AITA for not helping her get to work?

