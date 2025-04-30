They Told A Kid To Stop Mashing The Elevator’s Door Open Button, But Then The Kid’s Dad Got In Their Face

Look, parenting is difficult, and no matter how generally good a person you are, you’re gonna screw it up to some degree.

But sometimes you see parents out in the wild and just think…what would you say it is you DO around here?

This story is bound to please a whole lot of folks.

Check it out.

AITAH for giving unsolicited parenting advice?

Honestly, it entirely depends.

At a public building a small child was hammering the disabled door opener button with their hand, quickly and repeatedly – not for the purpose of opening the door.

Sounds like a quick way to break something that a lot of people rely on.

I said “that’s not a toy” as I walked by. The father got up in my face and said twice, “calm down”. I was calm.

“I’m calmer than you are, dude. I’m calmer than you are.”

He said “don’t tell that to my kids”. I said I was telling you. The reception told him to back off, he said “mind your own business” to me and walked away. I feel like was very reactive.

Let’s see what the comments made of all this:

Again, it REALLY depends on the situation.

The kid is just being a kid. But that dad wasn’t being a dad.

“YOU THINK YOU’RE BETTER THAN ME?!”

Remember, you’re not doing your kids any favors by ignoring their behavior.

Parenting isn’t for the weak!

