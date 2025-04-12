Ex-Couple Wanted To Have A “Divorce Ceremony,” But They Were Devastated To Learn That Nobody Wanted To Attend

Reddit is absolutely chalk full of wedding-stress stories, but this entry is like a bizarro-world version of that.

Here’s the odd tale of a couple who is stressed out over a party they planned to celebrate their divorce!

They seem to think people should be excited to attend and give them gifts as if it’s a wedding. This leaves one friend wondering who’s crazy here.

AITA for refusing to attend and help finance a “divorce ceremony”?

I have never known of these but a cousin sent an invitation to a divorce ceremony and reception. It was written just like a typical wedding invite “Karen Lastname and Kevin Lastname cordially invite you to join them in the celebration of their dissolution of their marriage. After 6 yrs of marriage they have decided to move on as individuals. The ceremony and reception will be at the *** hotel. They are both registered at ***.com or you can give monetary gifts to Karen’s or Kevin’s PayPal accounts. There will be a cash bar and buffet style dinner.”

I called her to verify if this was not a joke or if actually a renewal of vows. She said no. She said it was their way to let people know they were parting amicably. I told her I never heard of such thing.

3 weeks later her and her soon to be ex-husband came over and she was in tears. I guess they sent the same 250 people invites they did to their wedding and so far had one person saying they would come and 167 refusals. She said when the got married they had 230 yes responses. The ones that could not sent money which they put to the expenses. She said the venue and caterer needed so much upfront and so far no gifts.

I told her that there is a difference between your marriage and you both wanting to have a divorce party.

She then said maybe those that did not respond would still be coming. They then asked if we, who are barely living month by month would borrow them the $8000 deposits or co sign for a loan. She had already paid half of her $1200 dress. We told them no.

What they do is their choice and if they could afford it, do whatever but we don’t celebrate people divorcing and that is probably the reason others are not going or sending gifts. Both her and her husband said anyone not willing to help will be put on “no contact”. Are my husband and I in the wrong? Is this a popular thing these days?

