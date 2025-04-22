Couple Were Supposed To Get Married Next Month, But Now His Future Mother-In-Law Wants Them To Postpone

It can be hard to feel like celebrating when you’re grieving.

In today’s story, one man isn’t sure what to do about his upcoming wedding.

His future sister-in-law recently became a widow, and now the question on the table is if they should postpone their wedding.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for not rescheduling my wedding after my sister was widowed? I (34M) am supposed to get married next month. Now I’m not sure it’s going to happen. My partner’s sister (35F) was widowed last month. I’ve gotten a front row seat of how it has rocked my soon to be in-laws. Everyone has really tried going above and beyond for his sister, making sure she’s as comfortable as possible. And I truly can’t imagine, you know? You’d probably have to institutionalize me if something happened to my boy.

This is a very big ask.

My partner’s mom came to him a few days ago and asked if he would consider postponing the wedding. She said they would cover all the lost money, would help us re-plan, etc. Apparently his sister has said there’s no way she can attend the wedding, and his mom knew how important it was to him to have her there, so she just wanted to offer an alternative plan. I’m not very sentimental, but my partner is. Our wedding was planned for the 10 year anniversary of when we met. That’s something that meant a lot to him, which makes it mean a lot to me, too.

He doesn’t think this request is fair to his partner.

I’m trying to be sympathetic, but I’m just freaking raging. I can’t help it. My emotions aren’t allowing me to be objective. I know his mom came to him in good faith, but it makes me so angry to think about this being put on his shoulders a month before our wedding.

He’s worried about rescheduling.

He was so excited. And now I’m worried that if we don’t reschedule, he’s just going to be in his head the whole time, feeling guilty and unable to fully enjoy himself. I know his sister is hurting. I’m trying my absolute hardest not to annoy the family that is soon to be mine, one that’s already mine in a lot of ways. Still, I’m so mad. I’d appreciate some objective POVs.

This is a very sad and difficult situation.

It’s hard to know what the right answer is.

