‘They’re not doing it to be nice.’ – Restaurant Customer Has A Theory About Why Restaurants Give Free Chips And Salsa

A good rule of thumb to keep in mind is that, with extremely rare exception, companies don’t do anything to be nice.

They do things to make profit.

So what’s the profit motive behind, say, free food?

Here’s a somewhat dubious scoop from TikTok user @sheradon.shares:

“Do you wanna know why restaurants give away free chips and salsa?” she says, seated at a restaurant table.

“They’re not doing it to be nice.”

“They do it because they know what happens to your body when you eat it first. They know that by spiking your blood sugar at the beginning of your meal, you’re going to feel hungry by the time you’re done with your entrée. You’re going to eat more and not feel satisfied.”

“If you want to outsmart the system and protect your health, start with fiber and protein first.”

Some people had their doubts about this theory from personal experience.

Like, is it that deep?

Conspiracy or culture?

Nobody was buying it.



Some even questioned the science.



I’m no nutritionist, so I don’t feel I can properly vet this claim.

But I don’t think the fact that appetizers may help you have an appetite is a bombshell.

And I think chips and salsa are probably just a cheap way to keep customers happy, which is probably a much better method of ensuring they spend more money than some kind of blood sugar time bomb.

But who knows!

