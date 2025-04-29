Amazon Delivery Driver Was Told She Couldn’t Park In A Customer’s Driveway, But The House Was Pretty Far Away
by Matthew Gilligan
Sometimes I think being an Amazon delivery driver looks like a pretty cool job…and then other days, I see videos like this, and it doesn’t look very enjoyable.
An Amazon driver named Ashley posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she was pretty annoyed with a particular delivery that made her day difficult.
Ashley said she had a delivery for a customer who explicitly stated they didn’t want anyone driving…on their driveway.
The TikTokker showed viewers a house wayyyyy in the distance and asked “What?”
Ashley then said, “How am I supposed to walk all the way over there?”
Well, that’s annoying!
Here’s the video.
@asshleeyemm
Daily struggles working for Amazon #fyp #pov #amazon #deliverydriver #country
TikTokkers shared their thoughts.
This person chimed in.
Another TikTokker offered some advice.
And one viewer spoke up.
This seems a bit ridiculous, don’t you think?
I definitely wouldn’t be walking all that way.
