Amazon Delivery Driver Was Told She Couldn’t Park In A Customer’s Driveway, But The House Was Pretty Far Away

by Matthew Gilligan

Sometimes I think being an Amazon delivery driver looks like a pretty cool job…and then other days, I see videos like this, and it doesn’t look very enjoyable.

An Amazon driver named Ashley posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why she was pretty annoyed with a particular delivery that made her day difficult.

Ashley said she had a delivery for a customer who explicitly stated they didn’t want anyone driving…on their driveway.

The TikTokker showed viewers a house wayyyyy in the distance and asked “What?”

Ashley then said, “How am I supposed to walk all the way over there?”

Well, that’s annoying!

Here’s the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker offered some advice.

And one viewer spoke up.

This seems a bit ridiculous, don’t you think?

I definitely wouldn’t be walking all that way.

