Couple Was Excited To Move In Together, But When He Found Out She Owned The Home he Refused To Pay Rent

When a couple moves in together, there’s a certain adjustment period.

There’s a lot of things you don’t know about someone until you live with them, and some of those habits can take some getting used to.

However, when a couple is compatible and communicates well, any irritation can be easily mitigated.

When the opposite is true, however, they can be pushed to crisis.

And that’s exactly what has happened in this story, where a guy moved in with his girlfriend and expected his life to go on just as it had before.

Read on to find out what he did that ended up making him homeless.

AITA for refusing to pay my girlfriend rent? I am a 28-year-old man, and I moved in with my girlfriend (who is 23) three months ago, after being together for seven months. We moved in together so quickly because my lease was ending and we knew we didn’t want to wait a whole year to move in together. Before moving in she told me my share was $400 a month plus half of utilities and half groceries. I happily paid this, but we’ve had several arguments along the way. I don’t know the total of her payments, but it was a slum before she did renovations so I imagine the house was pretty cheap.

Let’s see how their relationship gathered friction.

Firstly, she was upset with me not doing chores. I don’t see a problem with the house getting a little messy, but she told me to help out or pay an extra $100 a month to cover her time of “playing maid”. I paid the extra $100 and that was that. Though I find it ridiculous that she expects the place to be clean all the time. and I could’ve put that money to use in many better ways. It’s not like I’m a slob but she doesn’t like dishes left in the sink, she expects them to be immediately washed or put in the dishwasher. She wants things cleaned as they happen so it feels like there’s no relaxing.

Uh-oh. Their problems continued to get worse.

Then I wanted to get a dog. My girlfriend already has a dog of her own, one of the small breeds, but he’s 14 so he’s not very playful or energetic, just a boring guy. I found a puppy I fell in love with, she was a purebred english mastiff and gorgeous. I told my girlfriend and she flat out said no, that she didn’t want another dog in the house bothering hers, and she definitely didn’t want a puppy to ruin her newly remodelled house. I thought a nice compromise would be a cat, and she claimed she’s allergic but she’s never mentioned any allergies before. So there’s yet another thing I get no say in. It’s not like her dog is going to be around much longer, we could just keep the puppy separate from him until then. I’m sure after her dog passes she would find another excuse to not let me get a dog.

And what he found next eroded all trust he had for her.

Finally I found out she owns the house. I had been under the impression she was renting, but she is instead paying a mortgage. I discovered this when I was checking the mail and found a reminder from her bank. When I confronted her she claimed she thought I knew because we were together when she was remodelling. I told her it was ridiculous for me to pay her rent when it’s her house, and this led to a long and heated argument. I asked to be put on the title, since I was helping her pay for it and she snickered and told me no. I told her I wouldn’t be paying anymore. She asked if I wanted help packing or if I could handle it myself. I asked her what she meant and she said I can help pay or I can find elsewhere to live.

Uh-oh. Let’s see how he reacted to that.

I asked if our relationship was over, and she said we could continue to pursue it without living together. Naturally I flipped out because if we can’t live together then we have no future together. She didn’t seem to care in the slightest, and told me she expects me out by the end of the week. She locked me out of our bedroom so I’m stuck on the couch, and she sits boxes and bags with my belongings in the hall every so often. When I called my mom she told me I was being ridiculous and a “brat” but I feel like that might be because she doesn’t want me to move back home as the lease I had at my apartment ended when I moved in with my girlfriend. As of now our relationship has ended, and my belongings are outside while I’m staying in a motel but I am open to trying to recover our relationship. AITA?

This couple have some clear problems with their communication.

But his insistence on changing the way she lives in her home to suit his lifestyle is completely unreasonable.

If they can’t make things work and come to decisions together, perhaps they’re just not compatible.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This commenter gave the man a firm reality check.

And this person pointed out exactly why he was in no place to make demands.

While another Redditor pointed out that he was the one who needed to change, not her.

He’s got a lot to learn.

