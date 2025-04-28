Raising Cane’s Customer Thinks Kid’s Size Meals Should Be Normalized For Adults. – ‘It’s $6.99, which is what I believe I should be paying for my lunch.’

Kids’ meals are the bomb!

Especially if you’re trying to save a few bucks and cut down on your calories.

A TikTokker named Maggie posted a video on the social media platform and talked to viewers about why she thinks adults buying kids’ meals at restaurants needs to be normalized.

Maggie held a kids’ meal from Raising Cane’s and said, “I think we need to normalize kids’ meals. My question is: Is it illegal? Can we even normalize them?”

She continued, “I wanted to order the kids meal but as I was looking at it, it said, ‘For kids 12 and under.’ Obviously, I know that I can do it but I’m probably not supposed to. It’s $6.99, which is what I believe I should be paying for my lunch. Then, what it comes with is fries and two chicken tenders.”

Maggie continued, “I added one of the toast cause, of course, with a little Coke Zero and then obviously the Cane’s sauce.”

Maggie then said, “If you don’t let me get a kids meal, what you’re saying is you want me to buy the normal meal and the normal meal is enough for two meals for me. I don’t want to be getting double the meal. I want to be getting the kids meal. This is an absolutely reasonable amount of food.”

She continued, “So, how do you feel about kids meals? Do you order them? Do you feel guilty when you order them? Why are we being forced into ordering these meals that are way too big?”

“Anytime I used to eat meals that were the standard meal, I was absolutely stuffed.”

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

One person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer chimed in.

Why should these meals only be for kids…?

We don’t all want to overeat when we go out.

