Family Allowed Her Aunt To Move In With Them To Help Care For Her, But Now She Made Some Very Hurtful Comments So They Are Kicking Her Out

When you have the means, it can be a very generous thing to allow a family member to move in with you to help care for them.
What would you do if your Aunt was living with you but the she made very hurtful comments about how you parent your daughter?
That is what happened to the mom in this story, so now she wants to kick the Aunt out of the house.
Check out the details below.
AITA for wanting my aunt to move out after she crossed a line in an argument?
I (F46) and my husband (M42) asked my aunt (F69) to move in with us 3.5 years ago when she was diagnosed with Paranoid Schizophrenia.
At the time, she lived alone, and we had a second apartment where she moved in.
A year later, due to her medication, she retired.
We also moved to a more expensive location for our toddler’s preschool and could no longer afford two apartments.
This is very generous.
We got a 3-bedroom home, my husband works from our bedroom, my aunt and daughter have their own rooms.
Her presence has been helpful.
She manages the house in my absence, as my husband is uninvolved in household affairs.
She also shares a strong bond with my daughter (3.5).
However, she has strong opinions, often expressed in snarky, berating ways.
I’ve mostly ignored them to keep the peace.
Lately, my daughter has been struggling with a new nanny, leading to daily meltdowns when I leave for work or she has to go to school.
Just different parenting strategies I guess.
My aunt insists I should “sneak out” instead of saying goodbye, which I refuse to do as it would break my daughter’s trust.
A few weeks ago, after missing school due to illness and an injury, my daughter had an intense meltdown about returning.
I intervened, which made her more inconsolable, but we sent her to school.
Afterward, my aunt exploded, calling me a terrible mom who “intentionally made my child cry,” saying I had “no common sense” and “didn’t know how to raise a child.”
She then pointed out that my husband never stops working to say goodbye, implying my presence was the problem.
I snapped, telling her no one could dictate how I parent.
The argument escalated, and she crossed the line by saying, “You’re just like your mother.”
Clearly this was out of line.
For context, my mother abandoned me as an infant, took me back at seven, and failed to provide stability.
I endured homelessness, neglect, and worse.
It took years of therapy to heal.
Despite this, I’ve supported her financially but kept my distance after my daughter’s birth.
I haven’t spoken to my aunt in 10 days.
The tension is affecting my marriage and making me feel like an outsider in my own home.
Maybe it is time she move out.
She owns an apartment (currently rented out) and could ask her tenants to vacate.
I’d help her set up again, but I want her to move out.
AITA?
She can ask her to move out for any reason, and the Aunt was out of line.
Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.
Why is this the husband’s fault?
Yup, her house, her rules.
Here is someone who says sneaking out is a good idea.
This commenter says the child is being neglected by her parents.
The Aunt is a bully.
This family is a bit dysfunctional.
And potentially dangerous.
