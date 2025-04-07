Irate Customer Kept Yelling Horrible Comments While Demanding Special Treatment, But This Supervisor Shut Him Down And Kicked Him Out

When you work in any position where you need to service customers, you will eventually run into some bad ones.

What would you do if you were the supervisor, but an irate customer kept yelling while making horrible comments?

That is what happened to the supervisor in this story, so she threatened to call security and got him kicked out so he had to miss a big trip.

Look sir, I do work here, and I AM the boss. About 5 years ago, I worked at the International Center of a university in the U.S. To give some background info, I am an Asian female, 5’1″ in height, and though I was in my early 30s at the time, I did still look quite young and was often mistaken for being in my early 20s or late teens. My main job responsibility at the time was the recruitment, training, and management of about a dozen international student interns who worked the front desk. Anyways, we had been swamped that morning, so I hadn’t had time to go out to eat lunch. I got a sandwich at our campus vending machine and sat down in the breakroom. The breakroom was always cold due to the AC blasting through the room, so I put on a comfy university jacket I kept at my desk just to wear during break. I kept the breakroom door open to keep an ear out for the front, and let my interns know they could still pop in to ask any questions they want. (I had hired a couple new students that month, and they were still learning) A few minutes later, I heard a man’s voice yell something along the lines of “NO! NO! YOU DO NOT UNDERSTAND! YOU ARE STUPID! STUPID!!!!” The childish outcries exclaimed in a grown male voice made me I immediately stand up and rush to the front desk area, without even remembering to take my jacket off. The man was literally wagging his finger at my intern and yelling while almost comically stomping his feet I interjected his tantrum and introduced myself as the intern’s supervisor, gave my name and position, and told him I could assist him with the issue. The man immediately looked me up and down, scoffed a short “no”. He then turned right back to the intern and asked her to call the supervisor, as he needed to ask someone who actually works here, not just some young girl like the intern who sits there at the front repeating nonsense. It wasn’t my flrst rodeo with unnecessarily angry students, so I calmly gestured at my intern to step away and planted myself directly in front of him.

That made him change his rant towards me, saying “listen, I know you Chinese want to help each other, but my issue is urgent and so I need to see your supervisor. Su-per-vi-sor! Caaaaal (makes dialling phone gesture here) him and HE can sign my I-20.” Yes, both my intern and I were Asian. But nope neither of us were Chinese. And I hate when people over enunciate when speaking to me (my thoughts often immediately go to – ‘English is my first language, moron, as is evident by the fact that I just spoke it to you’). Also, it upset me off that he assumed the supervisor would be male. I did my best to remain calm, however, and confirmed the issue. “Oh, so you are here to get an I-20 travel signature? If you go on-line and submit the form, you will-“

“NO! DARN IT!!!! YOUDON’TUNDERSTAND!!!” He screamed. He then proceed in a rapid rant, saying that I must get a real staff member who actually works there, instead of giving him the same instructions again, because he needed his signed now, because he wanted to go out of town tonight and surely the school didn’t want to make him, a student who pays such high tuition, to have to come back on campus just to get a signature before he leaves the country after his road trip? Do I know how much money he gives to the school?!?, he asked. Do little girls from China even understand how expensive his luxury trip was to book?!?, he wondered. Get the man who can actually help him in here!!!!! He demanded. More background info: university students in the U.S. on an I-20 visa need an updated signature on their form every once in a while in order to travel abroad and get back. Now, I hated it when entitled students asked for expedited services just for convenience. Many many students actually planned ahead and made their requests on time, and it wasn’t fair to expedite the process for whoever asked the loudest.

I was actually the one who had the power to approve very limited last minute travel signature requests (due to real emergency situations such as family emergency, etc) but obviously this guy and his luxury vacation wasn’t going to qualify for expedited service just for being a jerk. I raised my hand and put my palm out in front of his face for a second to stop his rapid ongoing rant. “Again sir, I AM the supervisor in this area. No, let me continue. And I hear your issue. My intern here has given you the instructions for I-20 signatures already but you want expedited service simply because you dont want to have to come back to our office another day to pick it up. Yes? Okay then- No, let me continue. Unfortunately, that cannot be arranged so please go home and submit the online form like all of our F1 students and wait 2-3 business days for a response.” He started to speak again, but i put my hand out again to stop him, maintained eye contact, and picked up the phone. “Also sir, if you do not leave immediately, I WILL be calling campus security to escort you out of this building for harassing me and my staff members. But before you go, just so you know, I will be noting in your form that you are missing xx days from school. Note that you must maintain your full time student status for your visa. As you have kindly told us of your planned weeks of absence, please be ready to submit documentation of why this was an excused absence from your classes. Lastly, do NOT insult my staff again or you WILL be banned from entering this office again.”

He stood there stunned for a few seconds, then started to say something again, but I then proceeded to dial the number on the phone (i couldnt remember campus security extension, so i was actually pressing random numbers) and so he ran out. This may not have been the best solution ever to a yucky situation, but this was actually the first time I kicked a student out of the office, so I was a bit shaken up about it. The best part of the story though, is what happened next. My boss at the time (white female in her 40s) walked in a few minutes after, and asked me to come talk to her. I thought I was in trouble for some reason. But she actually asked me instead if everything was okay, because she met a rude international student outside. Apparently, the rude man had run into my boss outside, and he had asked her if she happens to know who is the boss of the “girl” in there, and if she knew how he could talk to him. My boss had said that SHE was the supervisor of the “woman” who works in there and asked if she could help.

The man apparently then said something along the lines of how she then needed to find him the man highest up the chain, because his issue demanded “real work.” He was rude enough that my boss actually did call campus police to escort him out of campus property! She told me that next time, the moment he raises his voice, I do not need to even engage him in conversation but can just kick him out immediately, as he was forewarned that is what will happen next time.

