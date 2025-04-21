‘This is what I looked like when I bought it.’ – Marshalls Shopper Tried To Return An Item She Bought 14 Years Ago

Hey, you never if something will work out until you give it your best shot, right?

Her name is Jess and she told TikTok viewers about how she tried to return something to a Marshalls store…14 years after she bought it.

Jess told viewers from outside the store, “I’m at Marshalls and I’m going to try to return a bowl that was literally purchased in 2011.”

She walked to a counter and said to an employee, “Hi, I have a return.”

The worker asked her if there was a problem with the product, and she said she didn’t need it anymore.

A manager then came to assist and said, “You can’t return this. Because it’s more than 10 years ago.”

Jess replied, “I promise I bought it. I might look a little different.”

She showed the manager a photo of herself as a little kid and said, “This is what I looked like when I bought it.”

The manager told her that returns are only good for 30 days and she wouldn’t be able to return the item.

Well, that was a valiant effort…

And here’s what viewers had to say.

She was about 13 years and 11 months too late…

