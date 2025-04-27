‘Do I want it to be extra? Do I want my cheese to be serious?’ – Grocery Shopper Experienced A Dilemma When It Came Time To Pick Out Her Cheese

When shopping for groceries, you will have lots of different options to choose from.

This TikToker noticed something she hadn’t seen before when she was going through the cheese section.

She made a video about it, which shows her saying, “Tell me if I’m missing something. So, I’m trying to get cheese. So, I was going to get the extra sharp, right?”

Ok, no big deal, extra sharp cheddar is pretty common.

But she goes on to swing the camera to show another type of cheese and she says, “But then I see this, and this is ‘Seriously Sharp’. So, I want to get this, but she’s serious.”

I’ve never heard of seriously sharp cheese, what’s the difference?

The description on the seriously sharp cheese says, “A Complex & Wildly Intense Cheddar” which sounds interesting. The TikToker goes on to say, “Do I want it to be extra? Do I want my cheese to be serious? And what does serious cheese taste like? I don’t know.”

Maybe get them both and do a comparison.

She ends the video by saying, “Do I want a cheese that’s going to go above and beyond or do I want a cheese that is about its business? When did cheeses start having personalities?”

In the end, she put them both back since the decision was just too much.

That seriously sharp one did sound interesting, though.

This person says to get both and make it ‘seriously extra’.

Even Instacart was getting in on the fun.

Now Eggo wants to get a review!

The number of cheeses is getting too high.

And apparently complicated.

