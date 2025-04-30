April 30, 2025 at 2:48 am

Samsung Washing Machine Owner Got Rid Of Her Fancy Because It Wouldn’t Stop Shaking

There’s a whole lotta shaking goin’ on!

And not in a good way…

A woman named Amy posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how things went haywire with the fancy Samsung washing machine she bought.

The video shows the Samsung washing machine shaking while washing clothes.

In the caption, Amy wrote, “After MANY, MANYYY attempts to fix/make our ‘fancy’ Samsung washer work, we decided to upgrade to a basic Maytag. We absolutely love it and don’t consider it a downgrade one bit.”

The video then cut to a new Maytag washing machine being dragged into the house and run through a washing cycle.

I’d say she made the right decision…

Check out the video.

Let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person isn’t a fan…

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual chimed in.

Fancy doesn’t always mean better…

We just want something that works.

