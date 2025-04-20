Woman Has Four Very Picky Eaters To Cook For, But She Doesn’t Think Her Husband Should Be One Of Them

This poor woman…

AITA for telling my husband to make his own meals? “We’re a household of 5. We have one child who’s autistic and only eats a few specific foods, another one with allergies who has to avoid specific foods, and another one who will eat most stuff but doesn’t like meat. This alone makes it a bit tough to figure out meals.

I do a pretty balanced diet, and try to figure out meals I can adjust to everyone’s taste. However my husband is on a low carb/no sugars diet, yet also refuses to eat vegetables and says he doesn’t even want to try a majority of dishes I suggest. I’ve been trying to figure out how to make meals for us all, but he’s the hardest one to cook for by far since he won’t eat a majority of vegetables, or hardly any starches, and doesn’t like stuff like stews and curries. Lately I’ve been helping set up stuff to cook for him but haven’t been actually making his meals, I’ll help a little but I stopped cooking for him fully for the most part. Well last night I had my hands full trying to make dinner for all of us and already had an extremely busy day. He came into the kitchen while I was making dinner and asked what I was making him because like usual he didn’t like what I was making.

I told him I’ve been busy enough today and if he doesn’t like what I’m cooking to cook his own dinner. He ended up snapping at me that he always has to cook lately since I rarely do it anymore and any other man’s wife would gladly cook for him and not make him fend for himself. I tried to explain that I would cook for him, but he never gives me any ideas of what he’s actually willing to eat and turns down everything I offer but he was having none of it. My family is on his side; they’re saying I’m “neglecting” him and that men don’t usually have to worry about their own dinner and I need to make sure he’s fed good like me and the kids. AITA?”

