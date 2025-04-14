Tired Woman Stops At A Fast Food Restaurant In Between Shifts, But When A Crazy Customer Throws A Chair At Her, The Manager Calls The Police

This story makes me hesitant to want to eat at a fast food restaurant by myself at night, that is unless a manager as amazing as the one in this story works there.

This woman was tired from long hours at work, and she was just finishing her meal when a crazy customer assumed she was an employee.

He got pretty angry and violent, but the manager stepped in and saved the day.

Let’s see what happened.

Well…I had to call the cops. Half of my co-workers got stuck at a conference because of the hurricane, so the rest of us have been working ridiculous shifts to cover. Don’t mind the overtime and it couldn’t be helped so it is what it is. Yesterday I worked 12 hours, after having worked 12 the two days before, and knowing I’d have another 12 today (last one yay!). Honestly it wasn’t horrible but yeah I was tired, which is why I did what did in this story. I changed out of my work shirt before I even left the building, so I was wearing jeans and a tye dye t shirt when I wondered like a zombie into a fast food place to get something to eat.

She was minding her own business.

I get my food and kind of tuck myself into a corner to eat. At one point I hear a bit of commotion but ignore it. As I get up and throw out my trash, I hear an old man say, “HER! SHE SHOULD BE FIRED!” Oooh man stuff is going down and I’m nibby, so I look over and…the guy is pointing at me with this super angry look on his face.

The manager has her back.

Glance behind me, no one, oh man he’s definitely pointing at me. He starts yelling about when he was here yesterday and how rude the cashier was and how she (I?) messed his order up. I’m half awake and just confused, look at the manager like “What the heck?” and he gives me the scared/ apologetic “I have no idea” look. Old guy still ranting when the manager says, “Sir I’d love to help you get this fixed but she doesn’t work here. I can help you figure out who it was but it wasn’t her.”

She thought she’d ended it.

And as this sub always goes, old guy didn’t listen. “No I know it was her! I wouldn’t forget that nasty face!” Ok now I’m awake and increasingly getting angrier. “Well you apparently did because I seriously don’t work here and never have.” Dudes not worth my time, I give the manager a “have fun with this” look and start towards the door.

She wasn’t expecting this!

THIS JERK THREW A CHAIR AT ME. A CHAIR! It didn’t hit me but he sure did try. It got a bit fuzzy with everything going on at once but the manager grabbed him up so fast in a bear hug and walked towards the door. “That’s it, you’re out of here, if you come back again I’m calling the cops. That is if this lady doesn’t do so first for you trying to assault her with a chair.”

The manager did a great job.

Old guy said something about “She turned her back to me now let me go!” Manager responded something like “That’s not how this works.” Or something…like I said it was fast and I was still a bit out of it. Props on the manager by the way, he got that crazy away from me, his (actual) employees, and the other customers (including a few children) in a matter of seconds. He pushed him out still screaming and held the door shut. Offered me all the free food in the world and told me he’d happily help me press charges.

Time to call the cops.

Had he left I honestly might not have, but he was still yelling and banging on the door so we basically had to just to get him to leave. So we call the cops to remove him, while were waiting manager mentions the cameras, sends back someone to pull it up so the cops can see it. Cops get there, get the old guy in cuffs and start asking what happened. Old guy lied through his teeth, saying I threw the chair and the manager assaulted him and lied about being my boss.

The cameras don’t lie.

Easy as pie to prove otherwise with the cameras. So he’s in jail now for a list of charges. After one cop leaves with the old guy, another stays to get statements and all that. For a giggle they also looked to try to figure out what cashier was apparently so horrible…there were only guys working the entire day. They couldn’t even find the old guy, we’re sure he never came in. As I was finally leaving the cop looks at me and innocently asks, “You suuuuure you don’t work here?” Duuuuuuude ahahahaha I don’t know why but I lost my mind laughing. Asked if he wanted me to show him how to teach a chair to fly and he also lost his mind laughing.

Thank goodness for security cameras and managers who are on their toes.

That guy deserved to go to jail. I’m so glad nobody got hurt.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks she should call corporate to praise the manager.

Here’s another person who insists she needs to call corporate.

It is great that he didn’t get away with assault.

It’s possible that the man has a mental problem.

The man could have dementia.

That manager deserves an award.

Most of them do when it comes to dealing with the public.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.