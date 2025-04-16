Two Of Her Roommates Moved Out, But Are Leaving Her With A Terrible Roomie. Now She’s Upset They Didn’t Ask Her To Move Out Too.

Ugh, dealing with bad roommates is the worst.

AITA for asking my roommates why they didn’t ask me to move out with them? “I (25F) have lived with three other mates of mine for the last two years. One of the roommates, Amy 25F, has not been the best roommate this year. She had not treated her cat very well, underfeeding due to the cost of her feed and leaving her alone for days at a time to stay with her boyfriend, making the animal anxious.

Amy also hadn’t been great at cleaning, we all have an agreed upon rotation, and she consistently either cleaned her late or half cleaned and ticked it off anyway. When brought up to Amy she would say she was stressed , but she would do her best in the future. But it never really resolved itself. Sara (25F) was the most irritated by this behavior. Mary (23F) was also unimpressed. Two days ago Sara called a house meeting where Sara and Mary informed both Amy and I that they had decided to move out together and they would be leaving at the end of the lease in Feb.

I am upset. Less due to the fact they were leaving, that’s their right, but that I was being left with Amy. She cannot afford to live without me however I would prefer to move out on my own under the circumstances. I have already spoken to Amy that this is what I would prefer, and I feel awful. I told Sara and Mary how hurt I was for not having a heads up. Both of them said they had wished to wait until they were fully decided and that this was best for their mental health to leave.

Where I think I was the jerk was when I privately messaged them asking specifically why they didn’t ask me. I can only assume they have a problem with me as well. I brought up the fact that I paid the bond outright without argument because none of them can and that this feels like I’ve been stabbed in the back. I feel like a jerk, but I also feel like they were mean first. Then a day later I told them, in the same chat they did not reply in, that I would not like to speak to them for the time being so I don’t say anything else that I may regret. My other friends think if this is what is best for Sara and Mary, as their friend, I should support them. My friends at work however think Sarah and Mary were the jerks.

I have plans of moving out as soon as I get a lease. I will of course pay rent at the shared house until our lease is up, but I plan on taking all my stuff with me. I own the TV and the fridge only. My friends have stated that taking the communal used fridge would be me being the jerk, again, as all three of them will be without access to a personal fridge, but I would prefer to move as soon as possible. So, AITA?”

